Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.