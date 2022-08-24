Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 287.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE:WRB opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

