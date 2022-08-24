Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

