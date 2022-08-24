Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

