Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.5 %

WDC stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

