Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.51 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

NYSE OMC opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

