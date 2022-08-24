Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.54 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $309.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.