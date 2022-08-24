Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,046,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -243.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average of $185.69.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

