Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $298.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.79 and its 200 day moving average is $306.47. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

