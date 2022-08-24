Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.70 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $342.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.86.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

