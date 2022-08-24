Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.70 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in PPL by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

