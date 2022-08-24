Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

