Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 285.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

