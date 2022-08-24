Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of SWK opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

