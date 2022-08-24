Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,989 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

