Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Banner worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Stock Performance

Banner stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

