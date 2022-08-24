Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.63 Million in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.28% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.