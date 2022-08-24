Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Acushnet worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after purchasing an additional 480,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 411,493 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 95,998 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 525.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 10,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

