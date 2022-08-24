Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

