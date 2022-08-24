Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,194 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,176 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

Shares of VMW opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

