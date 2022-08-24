Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,734 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,374 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.