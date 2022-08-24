Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 214 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in DexCom by 30.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $336,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

