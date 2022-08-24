Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,391 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.