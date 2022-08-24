Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 26,074 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.20% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 571.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,902 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

