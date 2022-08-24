Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,326 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,989 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

UBER stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

