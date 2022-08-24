Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,887 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Trading Down 1.4 %

National Grid Profile

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

