Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,643 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

