Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,721 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after buying an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PPL by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,251,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after acquiring an additional 326,200 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

