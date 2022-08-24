Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NGG opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About National Grid

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

