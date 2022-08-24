Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,107,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,065,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,792. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

