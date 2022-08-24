Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 727,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 282,265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

