Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Clorox by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

