Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $336,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

