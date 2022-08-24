Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Global Net Lease worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.2 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -2,285.71%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

