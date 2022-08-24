Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

