Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

