Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,112 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $348,527,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,626,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,046,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average of $185.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.21.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.