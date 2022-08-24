Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,285 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.27, for a total transaction of $693,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.27, for a total transaction of $693,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,712 shares of company stock worth $9,340,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

