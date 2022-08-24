Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,734 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.