Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,436 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,366.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $688,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.