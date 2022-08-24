Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 58,471 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $501,229,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $96,601,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

