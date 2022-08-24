Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 588 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.60.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

