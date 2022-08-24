Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

