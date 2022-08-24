Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,374 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.17. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

