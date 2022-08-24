Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,376,000 after acquiring an additional 190,845 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

NYSE PPG opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

