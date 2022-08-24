Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) by 252.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,087 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.53% of Power REIT worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Power REIT in the first quarter worth about $2,457,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 621.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 53,527 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.