Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Shutterstock worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

