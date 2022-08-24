Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 27,220 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,220 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Signify Health worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,009,000 after buying an additional 981,902 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Signify Health by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 431,974 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the fourth quarter worth about $11,742,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Signify Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SGFY opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. Research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGFY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

