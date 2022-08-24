Miramar Capital LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $436.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

