Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $207.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.